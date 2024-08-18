Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 69.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 185,976 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $69.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

