Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $204,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

