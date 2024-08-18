Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.04. 764,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

