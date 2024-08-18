Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

