NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

RTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

