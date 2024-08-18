NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $674.07. 3,511,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $654.47 and its 200-day moving average is $621.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

