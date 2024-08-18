NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 463 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 289,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,159. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

