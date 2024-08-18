NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. 289,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

