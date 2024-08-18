NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 210 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

