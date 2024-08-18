NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. 610,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $191.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

