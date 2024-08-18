NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.02. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

