NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.70. The stock had a trading volume of 588,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

