Noble Financial Comments on Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of COCP opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.24.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.