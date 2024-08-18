NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $676-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.83 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.75. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.