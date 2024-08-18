NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $676-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.83 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NICE
NICE Trading Up 1.7 %
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.