NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

NICE Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $177.30. 851,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.75. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

