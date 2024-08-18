NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) & Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Head to Head Analysis

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -343.55% -277.71% -204.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $3.73 million 5.45 -$11.86 million ($0.58) -1.26

Medacta Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

About Medacta Group

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine procedures. Medacta Group SA was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

