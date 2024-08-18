Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy Sells 14,100 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $145.01 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

