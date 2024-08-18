Needham & Company LLC Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
