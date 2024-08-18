NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.02 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00006720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and $112.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,205,989,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,808,392 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,205,887,707 with 1,116,628,077 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.98076584 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $98,101,932.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

