National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Sells $29,123.25 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

National Bank stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

