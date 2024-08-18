National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE:BTG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 282,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 80.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,970 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

