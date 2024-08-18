Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Murphy Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

