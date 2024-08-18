MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAIW remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

