Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Makes New $467,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.5 %

GEV traded down $4.76 on Friday, hitting $184.06. 2,718,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

