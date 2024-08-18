Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $5.03 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. 7,931,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. The company has a market capitalization of $614.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

