Morgan Stanley Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $190.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $896,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

