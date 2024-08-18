Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,149. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.