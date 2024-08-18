Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Monogram Orthopaedics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MGRM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,295. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.21. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.
