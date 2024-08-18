Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Monogram Orthopaedics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGRM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 62,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,295. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.21. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

