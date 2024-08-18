Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $222,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

