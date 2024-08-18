Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.43. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 200 shares.

Mitsubishi Motors Trading Down 17.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mitsubishi Motors stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

