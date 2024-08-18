Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 62,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,900. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $75.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.