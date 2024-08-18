Medicine Man Technologies’ (SHWZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

