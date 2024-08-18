Medicine Man Technologies’ (SHWZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.55.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medicine Man Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.