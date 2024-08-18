McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,406 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,149,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,063,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 294,459 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,333. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

