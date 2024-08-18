McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $461,525,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.56. 1,005,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

