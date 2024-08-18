McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $320,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.71 and its 200 day moving average is $271.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

