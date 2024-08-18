MBL Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 120,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 202.0% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

PG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

