MBL Wealth LLC Sells 22 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

COST traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $870.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

