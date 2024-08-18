MBL Wealth LLC Sells 10,877 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

TFC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

