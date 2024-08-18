MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 15,630 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.33. 2,260,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

