MBL Wealth LLC Invests $6.86 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,690,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,661,000 after purchasing an additional 510,708 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 2,539,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,628. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

