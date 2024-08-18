MBL Wealth LLC Invests $2.43 Million in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $639,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000.
JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:JTEK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $66.22. 93,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,480. The company has a market capitalization of $561.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.
JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.