MBL Wealth LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.49. 3,286,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average is $271.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

