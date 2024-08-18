MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,013,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 522,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPYV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. 1,747,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $51.43.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.