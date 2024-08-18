MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,013,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 522,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.96. 1,747,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.