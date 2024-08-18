MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Glj Research upped their price target on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $216.12. 88,620,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

