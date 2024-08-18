MBL Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,842 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.86% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $430,000.

BATS FNOV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 13,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $645.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

