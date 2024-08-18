MBL Wealth LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $73,003,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. 1,009,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

