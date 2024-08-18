MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,502,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,493,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after buying an additional 338,749 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,164. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

