Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 53.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 261,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kroger by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 129,873 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $53.19. 2,874,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

