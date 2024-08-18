Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.