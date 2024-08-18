Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $254.44. 1,524,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,169. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

